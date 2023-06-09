TOP: Black-Eyed Susan entrant Merlazza gallops during a workout ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on May 23 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. ABOVE: Tapit Trice trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Wednesday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
TOP: Black-Eyed Susan entrant Merlazza gallops during a workout ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on May 23 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. ABOVE: Tapit Trice trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Wednesday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
When the crowd roared to a fever pitch at the 2015 Belmont Stakes to celebrate American Pharoah becoming the first Triple Crown winner in nearly four decades, the scene was a throwback to the days when it was common for the grandstand to be full and horse racing was squarely in the spotlight.
The moment was fleeting, as it was when Justify won the Triple Crown three years later. The joy of such a lofty accomplishment — the Triple Crown has been just 12 times since the first one in 1919 — was soon replaced by headlines mostly for the bad: Bob Baffert’s 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, failing a postrace drug test and the Hall of Fame trainer being suspended. Disturbing clusters of horse deaths — at Santa Anita in 2019 and most recently 12 more at Churchill Downs, prompting the storied track to close to investigate.
Known in its heyday as the “Sport of Kings” when the likes of Seabiscuit, Man o’ War and Secretariat were stars featured first newspapers and radio reports and then newspapers, horse racing is long past its golden era, though the details can be complicated. Betting and sales numbers are setting records and viewership for days like the Derby trails only the Super Bowl in the U.S. But the buzz is limited and the total number of foals has fallen sharply over the past two decades, raising questions about where the niche sport goes from here in a crowded landscape.