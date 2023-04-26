Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Sixty years after Paul Hornung and Alex Karras were suspended a full season for wagering on football games, gambling is now as much a part of the NFL spectacle as mock drafts, tailgating and Super Bowl halftime shows.

The Raiders now play a dice roll from the Las Vegas Strip, and the Oakland Athletics of Major League Baseball just announced they've signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a ballpark close to Sin City's famous casinos.

Gambling is no longer a pariah but a massive moneymaker for the NFL, which has several lucrative sponsorships with online gambling sites and even a brick-and-mortar sportsbook at one of its stadiums.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters