LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby figures to draw 150,000-plus to Churchill Downs, with many beneath the Twin Spires impeccably dressed as they drink mint juleps, puff cigars and hope their bets on horse racing’s marquee event pay off.

Countless more aim to cash in on Saturday’s 149th Run For The Roses through online bets, although Kentucky’s recent passage of sports wagering means residents of the Bluegrass State can look forward to betting on other sporting events digitally and in person by the fall.

At the very least, proponents of sports betting believe opening sportsbooks at statewide tracks and gaming facilities that feature slots-like historical horse racing (HHR) machines will generate tax revenue that was being lost to neighboring states with expanded gambling options. It’s estimated to generate about $23 million annually in tax revenue and licensing fees, with a percentage earmarked for problem gambling and the state’s public pension system.


