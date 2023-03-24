NCAA Gonzaga UCLA Basketball

Gonzaga's Drew Timme goes up for a shot while defended by UCLA's David Singleton (34) on Thursday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga and UCLA played one NCAA Tournament game that left the Zags' star player bawling, and another game that stunned the Bruins.

Add another to the list. Maybe the maddest one in March yet.

Julian Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to answer a 3-pointer by UCLA's Amari Bailey, lifting Gonzaga to a wild 79-76 win over UCLA Thursday night in the Sweet 16.


