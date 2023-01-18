NCAA Amateurism Challenge

Baylor University President Linda Livingstone waves to a crowd during the annual homecoming parade on Aug. 22 in Waco, Texas. 

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The NCAA will ask a federal appeals court next month to block a lawsuit that seeks to have athletes treated as employees who are paid for their time, the latest high-profile challenge to amateurism in college sports.

The Division I athletes and former athletes who filed the suit unfolding in Philadelphia are seeking hourly wages similar to those earned in work-study programs. They say the nation's colleges are violating fair labor practices by failing to pay them for the time they put into their sports, which their attorney said can average more than 30 hours per week.

A lower court judge declined to dismiss the case, prompting the NCAA to seek a ruling from the appeals court on whether the issue should indeed go to trial. Those arguments had been set for Wednesday, but were rescheduled by the court late Tuesday for Feb. 15.


