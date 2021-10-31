Letter to the editor: Despite attacks, Bowen the best choice for judge Dan Roth Oct 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The recent attack ads posted on extremist websites and letters to the editor by a new lawyer to town and disgruntled, biased litigants and their “professional” counselor witnesses, unfairly and unethically impugn the well-deserved reputation of integrity and honor that most of my colleagues in the legal profession of greater Gallatin County, and beyond, hold for Standing Master Bowen.I would recommend you revisit Standing Master Bowen’s Oct. 29 letter to the editor responding to these attacks. Having practiced law for 36 years, 25-plus of those watching Magdalena as an advocate for vulnerable children and families, as worthy opposing counsel and as the impartial decider of issues when the needs of the case and justice required, I wholeheartedly endorse that Standing Master Bowen has always comported herself with integrity and professionalism. Heart wrenching cases handled with grace and courtesy extended to all who appear before her — parties, lawyers, witnesses and court personnel, knowing full well that there would be no easy decision that could satisfy everybody. And, to the few that wish to find nefarious conspiracies with no basis in fact, I would remind you of Teddy Roosevelt’s 1910 speech at the Sorbonne: “It is not the critic who counts;…The credit belongs to the [person] who is actually in the arena.” Standing Master Bowen was appointed by District Court Judges Hon. Mike Salvagni, Hon. Holly Brown and Hon. John Brown over 10 years ago and continues to serve “at the pleasure” of the current District Court Judges John Brown, Hon. Rienne McElyea and Hon. Peter Ohman. They see her work day in and day out and I’m sure they will hate to lose her as a valuable contributor to the courts’ duty and responsibility to apply the facts to the law in each case without favor, passion or prejudice. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Dan RothBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judges Hon. Witness Law Legislation Lawyer Judge District Court John Brown Editor Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Oct. 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Students, Sunday, October 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Local businesses, law enforcement work through nationwide ammunition shortage 2 hrs ago Montana State volleyball falls in three sets to Northern Colorado 9 hrs ago