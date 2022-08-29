Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A major public backlash coupled with the graphic details contained in a lawsuit alleging Matt Araiza's involvement in a gang rape of a teenager last fall, left Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane little choice but to release the team's rookie punter on Saturday.

The decision to cut ties with the 22-year-old represents a major reversal for the Bills, coming two days after they backed the player based on the findings of what the team called its "thorough examination" of the allegations filed in the lawsuit.

And it comes less than a week after the Bills — while aware he was the target of a police investigation — cleared the way for Araiza to take over the punting duties by cutting returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you