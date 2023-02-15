New Mexico St Operations Suspended Basketball

Then-LSU assistant coach Greg Heiar, center, shouts from the sideline during the team's NCAA Tournament game against Yale on March 21, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

New Mexico State fired basketball coach Greg Heiar on Tuesday in the wake of hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the firing of the first-year coach and said "hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions."

The chancellor said decisions about the rest of the coaching staff will be made after further investigation.


