Super Bowl Football

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and Travis Kelce celebrate their win in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. 

 Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Travis Kelce finished off what he called the best year of his life with a second Super Bowl title.

This one came at the expense of his big brother.

The Chiefs tight end hauled in six catches for a team-leading 81 yards and a touchdown Sunday night, helping Kansas City rally from a 10-point halftime hole to beat Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium.


