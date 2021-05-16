Gov. Greg Gianforte inked a bill last week that may go down as the most positively consequential piece of legislation to come out of the recently completed Legislature.
The measure provides for $275 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for the expansion of broadband access throughout the state. And that expansion is sorely needed. Montana ranks 46th in the nation for broadband access with one in three residents lacking access. In rural parts of the state three in five lack access to broadband.
And this isn’t just about streaming movies and TV shows. Broadband access has emerged as one of the most important factors affecting economic vitality in the 21st century.
As the pandemic winds down, many professionals have found they don’t need to go to an office every day to work effectively. And Zoom meetings can be just as productive as those in the conference room. As those professionals realize they can work from home, they also realize home can be anywhere, as long as “anywhere” has high-speed internet. That’s become evident in the numbers of newcomers fleeing virus-plagued urban areas and coming to larger Montana cities in recent months.
But smaller towns have been left out of that boom. In fact, rural Montana continues to decline in population as young people depart to seek their fortunes elsewhere.
High-speed internet has also been critical for education during the pandemic. Most schools were forced to conduct at least some of their instruction online to avoid infection spikes in classrooms. Small towns, rural dwellers and Indian reservations have either had great difficulty participating in that process or had to do without due to lack of high-speed internet access.
Internet access has also been critical in providing telehealth, online higher education and access to the job market.
Two hundred seventy-five million dollars isn’t chump change. It will be used to create a grant program through the state Department of Commerce through which communities can get funds for broadband projects. With the potential for matching funds, Senate Bill 297 could result in a total of a half-billion dollars invested.
Without question, this program will be a win-win for rural areas, small towns and the state as a whole.
