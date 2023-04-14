Wild Blackhawks Hockey

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson makes a save against the Blackhawks on Monday in Chicago.

 Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. — When the Minnesota Wild brought back Marc-Andre Fleury and traded Cam Talbot for Filip Gustavsson last summer, their outlook in the net seemed obvious.

Fleury was the three-time Stanley Cup winner with 19 seasons in the NHL who would be the primary goalie. Gustavsson was the 24-year-old with upside and just 27 career starts coming into the season who would be able to learn from one of the league’s most respected players.

The “Gus Bus” turned out to be a remarkably smooth ride.


