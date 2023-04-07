Avalanche Sharks Hockey

Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, right, moves the puck while defended by Sharks center Thomas Bordeleau on Thursday in San Jose, Calif.

 Associated Press

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche gathered in the cramped locker room and waited — with water bottles at the ready — for the player of the moment to enter.

Once Mikko Rantanen stepped through the doorway, he got drenched in a celebration the team posted on social media. That’s quite a way to soak in a milestone that hasn’t happened all that often in franchise history.

With his hat trick Thursday night in San Jose, the right winger nicknamed “ The Moose “ became the fifth player in Colorado/Quebec history to reach the 50-goal plateau for a season. He is the first for the Avs since Milan Hejduk in 2002-03 and also the third NHL player from Finland to achieve the feat.


