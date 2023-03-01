Blackhawks Rangers Kane Trade Hockey

Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane skates against the Avalanche on Oct. 12 in Denver.

 Associated Press

The New York Rangers acquired Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, reuniting the star winger with former teammate Artemi Panarin and stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.

New York was believed to be out of the running for Kane after it acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old Kane also had been noncommittal when asked about leaving his only NHL home.

But Kane loved playing with Panarin for two seasons at the beginning of the Russian winger's NHL career, and the three-time Stanley Cup champion was in control of his situation because of a no-movement clause in his contract.


