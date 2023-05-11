Golden Knights Oilers Hockey

Jack Eichel (9) of the Golden Knights is checked by the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta.

 Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers bounced back nicely from a bad home loss.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 Wednesday night to even their second-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Nick Bjugstad, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm also scored as the Oilers built a four-goal lead in the second period. Connor McDavid had two assists and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.


