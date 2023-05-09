Let the news come to you

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Vegas Golden Knights are used to shuffling goaltenders. When starter Laurent Brossoit had to leave with an injury early in their latest game, Adin Hill came in and led them to a win.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Monday night for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Zach Whitecloud and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas. Brossoit appeared to injure his left leg sliding across the crease and left the game in pain at 11:44 of the first period after turning away three of four shots. Hill stopped all 25 shots he saw in relief.


