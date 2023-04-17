Kraken Coyotes Hockey

Kraken goaltenders Joey Daccord (35) and Philipp Grubauer celebrate a win against the Coyotes on April 10 in Tempe, Ariz.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Two years ago, Phillip Grubauer headed into the postseason as one of the NHL’s top goaltenders, on a team that won the Presidents’ Trophy and was considered one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

His return to the postseason comes under far different circumstances.

While Seattle coach Dave Hakstol was reticent to give details, the expectation is Grubauer will be in net for the Kraken for Game 1 against Colorado on Tuesday night. It’s a series where Seattle is heavy underdogs, facing the defending Stanley Cup champions and with Grubauer taking on his former team.


