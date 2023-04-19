Kraken Avalanche Hockey

Kraken center Yanni Gourde, left, skates against Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson during Game 1 of a playoff series on Tuesday in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — There were of course so many "firsts" for the Seattle Kraken in their postseason debut.

First playoff goal for the franchise (and answer to a future trivia question) — Eeli Tolvanen. First playoff penalty — Will Borgen.

Above all, first playoff win and brief celebration.


