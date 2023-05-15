Let the news come to you

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Vegas Golden Knights are back in familiar territory in the Western Conference final.

Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals for his second career postseason hat trick as the Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 6 of their second-round series on Sunday night to reach the semifinal round for the fourth time in the franchise’s six-year history.

“We’re only halfway done to our goal here,” Marchessault said. “We’re going to keep going until our organization, we win the ultimate goal. Tonight is just one step in the right direction.”


