Jonathan Marchessault (81) of the Golden Knights celebrates his goal against the Oilers on Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta. 

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights have been making history since they broke into the league, and they made some more Sunday night.

In defeating Edmonton 5-2 to win their playoff series in six games, the Golden Knights became the third team in NHL playoffs history to make the conference final four times in their first six seasons.

The New York Rangers advanced at least that far their first seven seasons (1926-27 to 1932-33) and won the Stanley Cup twice. The St. Louis Blues made it four of their first five seasons (1967-68 to 1971-72).


