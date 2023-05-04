Oilers Golden Knights Hockey

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates between Oilers players Klim Kostin (21) and Nick Bjugstad (72) during the second period of Game 1 of a second round playoff series on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy could only laugh at the brilliance that was Leon Draisaitl, who scored four goals to nearly beat Vegas by himself.

However, the Golden Knights prevailed in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series because their depth was the difference in Wednesday night’s 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, including one that put Vegas ahead for good, and he was one of five Knights players to find the back of the net.


