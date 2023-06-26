NHL Draft Bedard Hockey

NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard speaks to the media prior to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on June 5 in Las Vegas.

The tales of how much time Connor Bedard devoted to developing his precise and productive puck-shooting skills while growing up in the secluded neighborhood of Lynn Valley, tucked amid Vancouver's North Shore mountains, have become the stuff of lore.

Marred floors, broken windows, the thud of shots keeping neighbors up at night and Bedard turning down a family vacation to Disneyland are among them. They all paved the way for the 17-year-old to be the presumptive No. 1 pick when the Chicago Blackhawks open the two-day NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

And that doesn't include the time Bedard's mother, Melanie, was pulled over by police because of a license plate chipped by various errant attempts.


