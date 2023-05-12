Devils Hurricanes Hockey

Jesper Fast of the Hurricanes celebrates his overtime goal against the Devils on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.

 Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — It wasn’t long after the Carolina Hurricanes had closed out a second playoff opponent when defenseman Brent Burns began heaping praise on the team’s forwards for making it easy for the defensemen to jump into the offense.

One of those forwards, Jesper Fast, sat to his right and couldn’t hold back.

“Well,” Fast said, “you make it pretty easy for us as well.”


