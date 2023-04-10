Bruins Flyers Hockey

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman makes the save during the second period against the Flyers on Sunday in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — David Pastrnak posed with the puck he used to score his 60th goal of the season in front of the whiteboard in the locker room that had “63 WINS” written in blue marker.

It’s not the Boston Bruins’ biggest goal, but they now own the NHL single-season wins record thanks to their best player putting on a show.

Pastrnak recorded a hat trick to reach 60 for the first time in his career, leading the Bruins to their 63rd victory of the season, 5-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. The win snapped a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.


