The NHL's top contenders did not wait until the last minute to do their shopping before the trade deadline.

League-leading Boston got bigger and tougher by adding Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway. Toronto got defensive by trading for Ryan O'Reilly. The Rangers answered their New York-rival Islanders' move for Bo Horvat by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko — and they're not done yet.

A handful of big moves already have been made around the league, including a few Sunday, and more are expected before the trade deadline Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern. Patrick Kane going from Chicago to the Rangers is the most highly anticipated deal on the docket, and yet plenty of uncertainty remains about what else will shake out.


