Avalanche Sharks Hockey

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates with Valeri Nichushkin (13) after scoring in overtime against the Sharks on Tuesday in San Jose, Calif.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon punctuated his recent overtime goal by throwing a right jab into the air as he glided along the ice.

A fitting celebration for the Colorado forward after reaching the 100-point mark for his first time in an NHL season. An even more apropos gesture to announce the Avalanche were, indeed, ready to come out swinging to defend their Stanley Cup title.

Through all the injuries and mini-slumps, the Avalanche are right back to where everyone figured they would be — among the favorites. They clinched a playoff spot in San Jose on Tuesday, with MacKinnon wrapping up the night on his franchise-best 10th career OT winner. MacKinnon and his teammates are soaring into the postseason in spite of playing without their captain, Gabriel Landeskog, all season and using an Avalanche-record 43 different players.


