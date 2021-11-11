The Firehole River's foreign brown trout By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now An angler looks over the Firehole River in Yellowstone National Park. Michael Wright/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Among the prime fall fisheries in Yellowstone National Park is one that wasn’t really supposed to have fish at all.The upper Firehole River, which snakes past some of Yellowstone’s most famous thermal features, including Old Faithful and Grand Prismatic Spring, was fishless until about 130 years ago, when early park managers started stocking fish.“Everything above the falls on the Firehole River there was fishless,” said Todd Koel, the leader of Yellowstone’s Native Fish Conservation Program. Brook trout and brown trout were brought into the park around 1889, and the upper Firehole and upper Gibbon were some of the first places to get stocked.“It was about providing fish for sport and food,” Koel said.The browns aren’t even native to this continent. They came from historic strains of brown trout brought over from Europe — the Loch Leven and Von Behr strains. A document laying out the history of fish populations in the park said the Loch Leven strain was first stocked in the Firehole in 1889 and the Von Behr strain was stocked in Nez Perce Creek, a Firehole tributary, in 1890. Since then, the fish have thrived, and the Firehole has become immensely popular with fly anglers. What’s better than smelling the sulfur of the park’s thermal attractions while fishing?Koel said the fish densities in the river are high, and that the stream’s brown trout have become the most dominant species there. Rainbows, which were also stocked, were once more prevalent.He added that some work is being done to see whether the brown trout in Yellowstone can be used to help preserve the species in its native range across the Atlantic. Koel said samples from Lewis Lake, the Gibbon and the Firehole have been sent to scientists in eastern Europe so they can take a look at their genes.The result could be something like the work the park has done with lake trout. Gametes from lake trout in Yellowstone have been sent back to the Midwest to help reestablish lake trout in places where they’re native.It’s almost the exact opposite of the other work Koel does, like bringing back Arctic grayling or restoring cutthroats to Yellowstone Lake. But he sees value in it.“It’s cool to have these resources, even though they’re not native, that could provide conservation benefit back in their native range,” Koel said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brown Trout Firehole River Hydrography Todd Koel Fish Loch Leven Yellowstone Brook Trout Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 57 min ago Bozeman's volleyball season ends with loss to Missoula Sentinel 1 hr ago Another virus death reported in Gallatin County; cases back on the rise 2 hrs ago Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 2 hrs ago