Montana officials lifted fishing restrictions on the Ruby River and reopened the lower portion of the Beaverhead River on Monday. 

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Monday that it was lifting an evening fishing restriction on the Ruby between Duncan District Road and the confluence with the Beaverhead. The restriction barred fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight. 

On the Beaverhead, FWP lifted a full fishing closure between Pipe Organ Bridge and the river's confluence with the Big Hole River. A closure remains in place between Clark Canyon Dam and Pipe Organ Bridge south of Dillon.

