Montana officials lifted fishing restrictions on the Ruby River and reopened the lower portion of the Beaverhead River on Monday.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Monday that it was lifting an evening fishing restriction on the Ruby between Duncan District Road and the confluence with the Beaverhead. The restriction barred fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight.
On the Beaverhead, FWP lifted a full fishing closure between Pipe Organ Bridge and the river's confluence with the Big Hole River. A closure remains in place between Clark Canyon Dam and Pipe Organ Bridge south of Dillon.
The agency ordered the closure on the Beaverhead on Sept. 1 because outflows from Clark Canyon Dam dropped to 25 cubic feet per second, a change that came weeks earlier than normal, according to FWP. The agency said Monday that water managers extended a transition period for dropping the flows, and that now that the transition was complete and temperatures have cooled, it was lifting the closure on the lower part of the river.
Because of relatively warm water and the susceptibility of spawning fish, the closure upstream of Pipe Organ Bridge is staying in place.
