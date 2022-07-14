Montana wildlife officials will meet Thursday night to consider removing a standing evening fishing restriction on the lower Madison River that was set to begin Friday.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider removing the so-called “hoot owl” restriction on the lower Madison. The rule bars fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight between July 15 and Aug. 15 downstream of Warm Springs Day Use Area between Four Corners and Norris.
Approved in 2019, the rule came in response to high water temperatures in that stretch that show up just about every summer, prompting Fish, Wildlife and Parks to order temporary evening fishing restrictions. The restrictions were ordered when the temperature surpassed 73 degrees for consecutive days — a level that can be lethal for trout, particularly if they’ve just been caught and released.
FWP is proposing dumping the standing regulation because higher flows and cooler air temperatures so far in 2022 have produced more “normal” conditions than recent years, according to commission documents. The agency also said it’s working on new regulations that will make the standing restriction unnecessary, and that lifting the rule won’t prevent officials from ordering hoot owl restrictions on the lower Madison when needed.
Morgan Jacobsen, an FWP spokesman, said the lower Madison was expected to hit the criteria for hoot owl restrictions — three consecutive days of peak temperatures above 73 degrees — on Wednesday. The river’s temperature peaked at 76 degrees on Tuesday.
Hoot owl restrictions are ordered routinely on many rivers around the state when water temperatures rise or streamflows drop to levels that can harm trout. If conditions get worse, the agency can order full fishing closures.
Conditions have looked better this year and, as of Wednesday morning, no time-of-day restrictions had been ordered in the state.
But in recent years, the restrictions have become increasingly common on rivers across southwestern Montana. In 2021, the first of the restrictions were ordered in late June, and some stretched into October.
River conditions can sometimes change quickly enough that the temporary restrictions need to be lifted after a short period of time, even if conditions are expected to worsen again. Preventing that on-again, off-again dynamic on the lower Madison was part of the rationale for making the lower Madison restriction permanent.
In August, the Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider a change to the fishing closure rules that’s meant to give FWP officials more flexibility in responding to short-term improvements or declines in river conditions. Commission documents say the change would allow officials to delay ordering or lifting a restriction if the criteria for either move will only be met for a short time.
The change also sets a lower temperature threshold for ordering restrictions on streams designated as “cutthroat trout streams.” Under the new rule, restrictions could be ordered on those streams if the water temperature tops 66 degrees for three consecutive days.