Editorial: Bozeman Health's board made the right choice on psychiatric care — and it was long overdue. By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 8, 2021

The Bozeman Health board of directors is enthusiastically commended for doing the right thing and getting the ball rolling on a 12-bed inpatient psychiatric unit for Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.With all the challenges facing hospitals these days, it cannot have been an easy decision. It will be difficult to integrate the new unit into the hospital's existing services. But it is long overdue.For decades, local patients in need of inpatient psychiatric services have been trucked off to distant cities for care. This has been an onerous burden on those suffering through some of the most difficult times of their lives as well as their families, who have had to travel great distances to lend support to those who need psychiatric care. It has also taxed law enforcement officers and vehicles often saddled with transporting patients. And it has been a thorn in the side of hospitals in Billings, Missoula, Helena and elsewhere tasked with taking on cases that originated in Gallatin County.The lack of local care spurred advocates to pressure Bozeman Health for years to address this urgent need. Mental illness still suffers a stigma in our culture and its victims often lack the advocacy they need for getting adequate care. The locals who demonstrated outside the hospital and publicly pressured Bozeman Health for this unit are also strongly commended for their persistence in getting us to this point. The plan is to begin the necessary hospital renovation and staff recruitment early next year and open the unit in mid-2023. That's a tall order given current strains on the facility. COVID-19 infections continue to take up much of the hospital's capacity. They have also led to burnout, resignations and early retirements that have led to staff shortages.But those challenges do not diminish the need for the psychiatric unit. And it has become critical to get the process started now so those services can be provided as quickly as possible. Bozeman Health is a nonprofit service provider, but it still faces the fiscal realities of health care. Psychiatric care can be particularly difficult financially. But that doesn't make it any less necessary.Sincere gratitude is extended to Bozeman Health's board for this important addition to local health care services.