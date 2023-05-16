Let the news come to you

HALETHORPE, Md. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage is facing a fresh set of horses in the Preakness in a situation not seen in more than half a century, and he's the early favorite to beat them.

Mage was installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite at the post position draw Monday. He's the only horse in the field of eight set to take part in the second race of the Triple Crown two weeks after running in the Derby.

It's the first Preakness since 1969 with just one Derby horse. Majestic Prince won each of those races 54 years ago, a feat Mage will try to duplicate.


