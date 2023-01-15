Toeing The Line: the artist behind the ever-changing face of Erotique

If you stare at Rachel Driscoll’s work long enough, it will wink back at you. And that’s exactly what she wants.
“It’s kind of fun to have an assignment of it having to be socially acceptable and still be a little naughty,” she said.
For the last handful of years, Driscoll has been dreaming up humorous and risqué paintings for the outside of Erotique, downtown Bozeman’s adult store. Driscoll has made four series, each with five panels, that are swapped out seasonally.
The paintings are commissioned by the store’s owner and Driscoll's longtime family friend, Billy McWilliams.
McWilliams said it’s been fun to watch her grow as an artist. He also enjoys watching people’s reaction to the work.
“We have a camera on the inside that shows the outside (of the store) and it’s great, people are taking pictures of the art and taking selfies with the art and pointing it out. People tell me they drive by and they have to look at the art.”
In fact, people love the panels so much that they voted for Erotique as Bozeman’s Choice Window Display in the 2023 Bozeman’s Choice poll.
“I feel like that’s a coup because it’s not even on Main Street, not even windows,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll, who grew up in Bozeman, said that she’s happy to have involvement with a block of Main Street that holds particular significance for her. She started working at Cactus Records when she was 15 and lived across the street in the Baxter for a time.
“I do think that it’s really important to keep little pockets of character in what downtown has become and try to fight for that as much as possible,” Driscoll said.
