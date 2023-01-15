 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toeing The Line: the artist behind the ever-changing face of Erotique

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Rachel Driscoll, Erotique Artist
Buy Now

A couple walks by Erotique on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2018.

If you stare at Rachel Driscoll’s work long enough, it will wink back at you. And that’s exactly what she wants. 

“It’s kind of fun to have an assignment of it having to be socially acceptable and still be a little naughty,” she said. 


For the last handful of years, Driscoll has been dreaming up humorous and risqué paintings for the outside of Erotique, downtown Bozeman’s adult store. Driscoll has made four series, each with five panels, that are swapped out seasonally. 

Rachel Driscoll, Erotique Artist
Buy Now

Rachel Driscoll works on the western series in her apartment on August 10, 2022.
Rachel Driscoll, Erotique Artist
Buy Now

A group passes beneath a painting of two entwined rabbits outside of Erotique on July 6, 2020. The bunnies were second series Rachel Driscoll made for the downtown business.
Rachel Driscoll, Erotique Artist
Buy Now

Rachel Driscoll arranges the panels in her western series at Tinworks’ “Bring Your Own Art Show,” on Sept. 2, 2022. This was the first time that all four of Driscoll’s series were on display together.
Rachel Driscoll, Erotique Artist
Buy Now

Rachel Driscoll works on the western series in her apartment on August 10, 2022.
Rachel Driscoll, Erotique Artist
Buy Now

Rachel Driscoll flips through “the morgue,” a box of old print outs and magazine clippings, in her apartment on August 10, 2022. Driscoll uses the clippings as reference photos for her paintings.
Rachel Driscoll, Erotique Artist
Buy Now

A group walks by a panel in Rachel Driscoll’s western series outside of Erotique on Jan. 10, 2023.
Rachel Driscoll, Erotique Artist
Buy Now

A man walks Rachel Driscoll’s “Space” series outside of Erotique on Nov. 19, 2021.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Leathe can be reached at 406-582-2678 or rleathe@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred