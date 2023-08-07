Let the news come to you

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Simone Biles is well aware of how the drill goes. She's lived it. Multiple times at this point.

Whenever the gymnastics star goes to work, the questions about the Olympics come, no matter where the Games fall on the calendar.

"It's just like when you get married (and) they ask when you're having a baby," said Biles, who married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens in April.


