Douglas Returns Gymnastics

U.S. gymnasts and gold medalists Simone Biles, left, and Gabby Douglas celebrate on the podium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

 Associated Press

Gabby Douglas, the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is taking aim at the 2024 Games in Paris.

Douglas announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she is making a comeback attempt, a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing," Douglas posted. "I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor."


