Tiger Woods hits from the seventh tee during a practice for The Masters on Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

 Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods is back at the Masters, along with his slight limp. It is not every step, every minute. But it is there. And as much hardware as he has in his mended right leg, the limp figures to be with him for as long as he plays the sport he once dominated.

As for how long he keeps playing Augusta National? That's a little harder to foresee.

Woods conceded that each trip to the Masters — at his age (47) and with surgeries on both legs and his back over the last decade — makes him wonder if it's going to be the last one.


