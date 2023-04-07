Masters Golf

Sam Bennett watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

 Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sam Bennett wants to be known for more than the tattoo he carries on his left forearm, the poignant story of his late father that led to it, and the ever-present advice it offers that has carried him around Augusta National.

"Don't wait to do something," the tattoo reads. Signed, "Pops."

"Yeah," Bennett said, "it's a great story. Incredible. But I want to start talking about golf more than what's happened to me."


