Saudis Tour Deal Congress

PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne testifies during a Senate Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf partnership on Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Associated Press

The PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf responded to a Justice Department inquiry by dropping a provision in their agreement that would have prohibited the poaching of players, the PGA Tour said Thursday.

The New York Times first reported the development, which stems from the Justice Department's antitrust review that began last summer and expanded when the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund agreed to become business partners.

The non-solicitation clause was part of the framework agreement announced June 6 and signed by the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund.


