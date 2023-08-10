PGA Tour Monahan Golf

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference on March 13, 2020, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Back to full health, Commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday the PGA Tour is on the right path to finalize a deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Whether he’s the best person to lead the tour will be measured by results of the surprise agreement.

“I am confident when we complete this process, this will be a rewarding result for PGA Tour players and the fans,” Monahan said in a roundtable media discussion.

He spoke publicly for the first time since returning to work July 17, having stepped away for five weeks with what had been described only as a “medical situation.” Monahan said it was anxiety that had built up for two years, and there were no guarantees when he stepped away on June 14 that he would make it back.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you