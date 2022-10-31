Growing Season: an aerial view of the Langohr Community Gardens

Michael Langohr came to Montana from Michigan in 1881 to serve in the U.S. Forest Service, eventually becoming the first supervisor of Gallatin National Forest. Aside from his time in the Forest Service, he also opened a grocery store and grew vegetables in a greenhouse next to his house.
As an ardent gardener, Langohr would be pleased to know that more than 100 years later, Bozeman residents are still growing vegetables in his name at the Langohr Community Gardens.
The city began renting garden plots to the public in the early 1980s. Back then, you could grow basically anything you wanted; flowers, shrubs, even trees, says City Parks Assistant Superintendent Doug Eisenman. Now, for logistical reasons, gardeners are strictly limit limited to annuals.
There are 42 plots at the Langohr Gardens, which runs along a portion of the Gallagator Trail.
Lorna Taylor has been gardening a plot along the trail for the past five years. Being right on the trail, she said she gets a lot of one-on-one interaction with passersby.
“I mean, I was pregnant here and everybody that’s passed by has seen me from when I was pregnant to seeing my son turn 2. That’s been so cool,” she said. “I definitely feel like this place is home.”
Over the course of the summer, Chronicle photographer Rachel Leathe photographed the Langohr Community Gardens from sky, beginning on May 23 and ending with the snow on Oct. 24.
