Growing Season: an aerial view of the Langohr Community Gardens

Langohr Community Garden
Michael Langohr came to Montana from Michigan in 1881 to serve in the U.S. Forest Service, eventually becoming the first supervisor of Gallatin National Forest. Aside from his time in the Forest Service, he also opened a grocery store and grew vegetables in a greenhouse next to his house.
 


As an ardent gardener, Langohr would be pleased to know that more than 100 years later, Bozeman residents are still growing vegetables in his name at the Langohr Community Gardens.
Langohr Community Gardens
Poppies grow at the Langohr Community Gardens on July 1, 2022.
Langohr Community Gardens
Rows of herbs grow at the Langohr Community Gardens on July 1, 2022.
Langohr Community Gardens
A woman walks past the Langohr Community Gardens on July 1, 2022.
Langohr Community Gardens Growing Season
Rachel Leathe can be reached at 406-582-2678 or rleathe@dailychronicle.com

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

An error occurred