MELBOURNE, Australia — The rest of the world has finally caught up to the United States.

The once-dominant Americans crashed out of the Women's World Cup on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday. It was the earliest exit ever for the four-time tournament champions.

A shootout in the 1999 World Cup — with a much different outcome — supercharged the U.S. team's prominence atop the sport globally. The Americans beat China on penalties in front of a sellout crowd at the Rose Bowl and Brandi Chastain doffed her jersey in celebration.


