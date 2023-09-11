Stanford USC Football

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams signals to a teammate on Saturday against Stanford in Los Angeles. 

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

No team in seven years has opened a season scoring at the rate Caleb Williams and Southern California are so far.

The Trojans have scored at least 50 points in each of their first three games for the first time in program history.

Their 56-10 rout of Stanford on Saturday ran their three-game total to 178 — the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision since Louisville combined for 195 points against Charlotte, Syracuse and Florida State to open the 2016 season, according to Sportradar.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you