Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates a touchdown against TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Associated Press

Shedeur Sanders’ statistical superlatives. Say that three times fast.

Those four words might start rolling off the tongue easily if he keeps putting up numbers like he did against TCU.

His school-record 510 passing yards were the most by a player in his first Football Bowl Subdivision game since at least 1996, eclipsing the previous high of 450 by California’s Jared Goff against Northwestern in 2013.


