WIMBLEDON, England — Ons Jabeur came back from a set and a break down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday and reach the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year.

This will be the third title match in the past five Grand Slam tournaments for Jabeur. The 25-year-old from Tunisia already was the only Arab woman and only North African woman to get to a major final.

So far, she is 0-2 at that stage after losing to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club last July and to Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open last September.


