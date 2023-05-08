Let the news come to you

SEATTLE — The demands of a seven-game series in the opening round and the immediate transition into the conference semifinals left the Seattle Kraken needing a breather.

An extra day off proved wonders for the playoff newcomers.

Jordan Eberle sparked a five-goal outburst in the second period with his fourth goal of the playoffs, Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves and the Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 7-2 on Sunday night to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal.


