APTOPIX WWCup Australia England Soccer

England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold as Australia's Ellie Carpenter, center, tries to block during a Women's World Cup semifinal match on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. 

 Associated Press

SYDNEY — Lauren Hemp didn't let the Women's World Cup semifinal between Australia and England become the Sam Kerr show.

Hemp scored to restore England's lead and then provided a perfect pass for the clincher as the Lionesses moved into their first World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over Australia.

The semifinal outcome ended the Matildas' captivating run through the tournament that Australia is co-hosting with New Zealand, and it ensured England will get a chance to bring a World Cup home for the first time since 1966 when the Lionesses meet Spain on Sunday.


