PARIS — Coco Gauff put aside a bloody knee and a poor stretch of play in the first set to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday.

Next for Gauff will be a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat the 19-year-old American in last year’s final at Roland Garros and is 6-0 overall in their head-to-head meetings.

Swiatek advanced Monday when her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, stopped playing because of trouble breathing while trailing 5-1 in the first set.


