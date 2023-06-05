TOP: Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their fourth round match of the French Open on Monday at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. ABOVE: Poland’s Iga Swiatek plays a shot against China’s Wang Xinyu during their third round match of the French Open on Saturday.
Associated Press
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against China's Wang Xinyu during their third round match of the French Open on Saturday at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Associated Press
PARIS — Coco Gauff put aside a bloody knee and a poor stretch of play in the first set to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday.
Next for Gauff will be a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat the 19-year-old American in last year’s final at Roland Garros and is 6-0 overall in their head-to-head meetings.
Swiatek advanced Monday when her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, stopped playing because of trouble breathing while trailing 5-1 in the first set.