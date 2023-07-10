Let the news come to you

LAS VEGAS — Chris Paul worked out with new teammate Stephen Curry in Atlanta on Sunday morning before traveling to Las Vegas. His assessment of the session: They didn’t miss too many shots.

Evidently, Paul’s time with the Golden State Warriors is off to a flying start.

The veteran point guard revealed more than a few things in his first official interview session as a member of the Warriors: He isn’t ready to concede that he’s no longer a starter, he doesn’t expect this to be his final season as a player and he gleans the same joy from the game now as he did when he was a kid.


