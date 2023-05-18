Let the news come to you

DALLAS — Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were regularly among the NHL's top scorers when they first started playing together in Dallas a decade ago.

Now 30-something forwards, captain Benn and six-time All-Star Seguin are far removed from skating together on the top line, or even leading the Stars in scoring while having the two biggest contracts on the roster. Their roles have changed and they have played a little less this season on different lines, but that plan has certainly worked out well for the players — and the team that is in the Western Conference final.

"You've seen the effect of it with the season we've had, directly on our standings, directly on our scoring, directly on the consistency of their seasons," first-year Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday. "We're not a passive stand-around team, so you're expending a lot of energy to play the way we want to play. And I think that's benefited our team game too, because they have that energy to do that."


