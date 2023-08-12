WWCup Australia France Soccer

Australia players celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against France on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia. 

 Associated Press

BRISBANE, Australia — Mackenzie Arnold's impact on Australia's biggest Women's World Cup moment was so immense that it's hardly surprising it took vanquished France coach Herve Renard to describe it best.

"We came up against a Goliath of a goalie. What a game," Renard said.

Australia won a penalty shootout 7-6 against Renard's team after their quarterfinal ended 0-0 in regulation and extra time on Saturday.


