Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, hits a forehand to Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during their men's singles final match at the Queens Club on Sunday in London. 

LONDON — After picking up his first grass-court title on Sunday and reclaiming the top ranking, an increasingly confident Carlos Alcaraz says he sees himself as one of the favorites to win Wimbledon next month.

Despite struggling at times in the first set, Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the Queen's Club Championships final.

It was only the third tournament of Alcaraz's young career on grass after two disappointing performances at Wimbledon.


