Fashion forward: Bozeman's first nonbinary fashion show

Mx! Fashion Show, Photo Page
Nancy Mahoney does a celebratory lap with the other event organizers at the end of the show on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

In October, Nancy Mahoney had an idea for a fashion show, one like Bozeman had never seen before. Mahoney, who owns two downtown clothing boutiques, Moka and Alloy, said she wanted to “celebrate all the people who shop in our stores who do not fit into the conventional categories. We wanted it to be inclusive, diverse, and most of all, model-centered.”

“It’s not about the designer or the brand,” Mahoney said. “It’s about the individuals in it.”


On Saturday, Feb. 4, Mahoney’s vision came to fruition with the Mx! all-gender fashion show, a partnership with Queer Bozeman. Organizers picked 24 volunteer models from a pool of 50 candidates. Mahoney said they wanted to make sure they had a “core group of people who were non-binary or queer but we didn’t want to be exclusive in any way," so they also picked models with different body types, ethnicities, ages and genders.

Mx! Fashion Show, Photo Page
From left, event organizer Lauren Hutson stands on a chair to help model Mikayla Pitts with her necklace while model Kestrel Keller helps fellow model, Olive Boldy, with their shoe on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Mx! Fashion Show, Photo Page
Bri Morin and Julian Costantini pose for a photo backstage while waiting for the show to start on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Mx! Fashion Show, Photo Page
Model Olive Boldy walks down the runway on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Mx! Fashion Show, Photo Page
A model walks down the runway on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Mx! Fashion Show, Photo Page
Sophia Fortunato comes off the runway, left, while Oriana Hazelton prepares to walk out onto it on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Mx! Fashion Show, Photo Page
Model Ely Clark poses at the end of the runway on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Mx! Fashion Show, Photo Page
Seven-year-old Ramona Tucker strikes a pose at the end of the runway after the fashion show on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Rachel Leathe can be reached at 406-582-2678 or rleathe@dailychronicle.com

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

